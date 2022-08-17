B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Invests $1.92 Million in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNFP. Stephens lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

Insider Activity

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.