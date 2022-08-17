B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.58 Million Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $374.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.67. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.69.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

