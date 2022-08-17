B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.75.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.



