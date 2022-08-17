B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 678 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average is $85.19.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

