Analysts Set Expectations for PolyPid Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for PolyPid in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.37) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.42). The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for PolyPid’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PolyPid from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

PolyPid Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyPid

NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $6.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

About PolyPid

(Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.