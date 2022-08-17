Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Coverage Initiated at Melius

Melius began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $111.91 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $102.99 and a 1 year high of $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.12.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $104,899.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $104,899.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $259,817. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 482,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

