Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Coverage Initiated at Melius

Melius began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $111.91 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $102.99 and a 1 year high of $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $104,899.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $104,899.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $259,817. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 482,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.