Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Accuray in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accuray’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. Accuray has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accuray by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the second quarter worth approximately $6,085,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 403,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 272,891 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

