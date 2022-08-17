7,565 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 413.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Camping World to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 38,350 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 47.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $46.77.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.21. Camping World had a return on equity of 87.92% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

