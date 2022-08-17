3,660 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after acquiring an additional 396,613 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,215,000 after acquiring an additional 463,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $381,254,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Nutrien by 4.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,525,000 after buying an additional 229,539 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR stock opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

