2,219 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 6.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,602,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,733,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,838,000 after buying an additional 689,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $270.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average of $86.06.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

