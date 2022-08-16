Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Holdings Trimmed by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,109,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 73,201 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,843,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,636,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,301,000 after purchasing an additional 476,457 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.7 %

ZION stock opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average is $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.