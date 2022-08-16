Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $478,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 34,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 3.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,935 shares of company stock worth $4,209,427. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

