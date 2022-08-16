Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $446,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JEF opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JEF. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.