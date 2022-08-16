Western Wealth Management LLC Has $456,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 159.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after buying an additional 594,854 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after acquiring an additional 315,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Upstart by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,266,000 after acquiring an additional 108,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,361,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Upstart by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 632,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 289,854 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Price Performance

UPST stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Insider Activity

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,905. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.