Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 178 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $349.41 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $283.72 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

