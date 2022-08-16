Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,877,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 153.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 24,878 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 114.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,730,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,104,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKW opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $162.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.36.

