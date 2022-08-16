Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.05

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.05 and traded as high as $15.54. Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 29,638 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jonestrading raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 728.97, a quick ratio of 728.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The stock has a market cap of $91.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.78.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:WMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,169,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,860 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Featured Articles

