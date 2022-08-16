Wealth Alliance Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $755.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $639.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $682.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.