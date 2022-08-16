Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after purchasing an additional 331,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,837 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Waters by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,599,000 after purchasing an additional 127,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Waters by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,413,000 after purchasing an additional 113,693 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $331.76 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.