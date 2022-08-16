Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,865 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $28,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth $203,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Unity Software by 17.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth $2,390,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Unity Software by 71.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth $313,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Unity Software to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $225,021.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,633,482.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,306. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

