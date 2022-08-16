United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,500. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

UAL opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.91) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

