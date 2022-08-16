Truist Financial Trims BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Target Price to $12.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BRCC has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.14.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Stock Performance

Shares of BRC stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75. BRC has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of BRC

About BRC

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.