TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

TriMas Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. TriMas has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.70.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. TriMas had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

In related news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $203,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,612.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of TriMas by 6.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Articles

