Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.39 and a beta of 1.73. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $374.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

