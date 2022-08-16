Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

PEAK opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

