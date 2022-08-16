Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 958 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,235,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in CarMax by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 125,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in CarMax by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $101.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.37 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

