Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,325 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Bunge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Bunge by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $100.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $128.40.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.