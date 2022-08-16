Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,070 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 64,733 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 35,600.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Splunk Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

Splunk stock opened at $114.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. Splunk’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

