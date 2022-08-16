The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $10,477,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 2.4 %

SMG stock opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $72.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMG. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

