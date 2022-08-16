TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Declares $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TEL opened at $137.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

