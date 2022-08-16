Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$13.98 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.98.

SPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$15.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.73.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Superior Plus

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 257.14%.

In other news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 25,900 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,588.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,671,764 shares in the company, valued at C$408,611,463.19. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 34,300 shares of company stock worth $382,530.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

See Also

