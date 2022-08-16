SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPYX opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $118.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.