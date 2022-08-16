Short Interest in AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Grows By 13.0%

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,700 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 354,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AAK AB (publ.) Stock Performance
Shares of AAK AB (publ.) stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. AAK AB has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85.
AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile
