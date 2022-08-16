Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,898,000 after acquiring an additional 192,885 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHP opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 495.47 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

