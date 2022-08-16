Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Price Target to C$66.00

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a buy rating and set a C$71.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.70.

Shares of TSE:BAM.A opened at C$68.58 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of C$55.51 and a twelve month high of C$79.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$60.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,088.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 418,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,439,138.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

