Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Jack in the Box Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.99. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $88.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.06. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $107.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.51%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

