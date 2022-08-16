Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on OR. TD Securities lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 1.7 %

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

NYSE OR opened at $10.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.74 and a beta of 0.75. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -849.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.0% during the second quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.