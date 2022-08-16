Ramaco Resources, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.07 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.29. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

METC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:METC opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 78,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $1,151,457.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,480,731 shares in the company, valued at $94,553,865.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 78,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $1,151,457.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,480,731 shares in the company, valued at $94,553,865.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 92,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,373,221.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,867,306 shares in the company, valued at $101,567,455.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,293,787 shares of company stock worth $18,797,658. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

