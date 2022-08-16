Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.63). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BOLT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 915,494 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 904,750 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 248,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bolt Biotherapeutics
In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,703,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Bolt Biotherapeutics
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT)
- Is Uber Bait and Switching Its Way to Profitability?
- Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group?
- Is it Time to Throw in the Towel On Coinbase Stock?
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.