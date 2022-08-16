Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.63). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BOLT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 915,494 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 904,750 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 248,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,703,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

