PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in PulteGroup by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in PulteGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

