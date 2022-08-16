Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) PT Raised to $45.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.17.

PRVA opened at $36.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -78.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $41.85.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 30,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,152,170.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,848.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 30,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,152,170.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 643,921 shares of company stock worth $20,595,512. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

