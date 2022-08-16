P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.06

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.06 and traded as high as $36.97. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 57,527 shares changing hands.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $801.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

