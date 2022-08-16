OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.60 Per Share

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of OneWater Marine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for OneWater Marine’s current full-year earnings is $9.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONEW. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $40.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $614.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.66. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 55.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.