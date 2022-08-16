Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,265,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,054,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,362,000 after purchasing an additional 179,461 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $9,369,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

