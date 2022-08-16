Oak Thistle LLC Sells 1,583 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $2,637,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,745 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,941 over the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

NYSE NET opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

