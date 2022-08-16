Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower
American Tower Trading Up 1.4 %
AMT stock opened at $281.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.71. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.
American Tower Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.