Oak Thistle LLC Invests $239,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Progressive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $122.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $122.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.48.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.