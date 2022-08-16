Oak Thistle LLC Invests $235,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 102,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 593,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 103,525 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.