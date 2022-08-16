Oak Thistle LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in QuantumScape by 507.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,569 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $979,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1,120.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $363,497.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $363,497.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $3,579,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,528.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,405,308 shares of company stock valued at $16,573,681. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QS stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

