Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $844,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.1% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after buying an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 743,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,939,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.0 %

HAS opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.