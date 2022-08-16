Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $844,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.1% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after buying an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 743,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,939,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.
Hasbro Trading Up 0.0 %
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
